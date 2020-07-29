Kennesaw Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for Recreation Center

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. for the new Recreation Center at Adams Park.

“With greater opportunities for physical activities including dance, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, yoga, an indoor track and much more, the positive impact of this new recreation center will have on our community is immeasurable!,” states Mayor Derek Easterling. “I am delighted the City of Kennesaw, in collaboration with Cobb County, is able to break ground on this significant project for the citizens of our great community.”

The Recreation Center is a two phase project. Phase One (25,000 square feet) includes two full size basketball courts, a fitness room and office space. Construction of Phase One is estimated to be completed in 13 months. Upon completion, the 42,000 square foot Recreation Center will feature: three basketball courts, a fitness room, a gymnastics center, two meetings rooms and office space.

“Adding the Recreation Center to the city’s amenities will be such a blessing to the community,” adds Parks & Recreation Director, Steve Roberts. “The basketball courts and extra space will allow us to offer more programs like basketball, volleyball, pickleball and senior aerobics, just to name a few. This will allow our department to grow and become even more of an economic driver for our community.”

The ceremony was also broadcast to the City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw.