Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Backyard Campout

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s annual Backyard Campout is returning to Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday, May 14! Attendees will enjoy camping under the night sky, along with backyard games, field activities, and campfire entertainment featuring stargazing and s’mores.

The registration fee is $25 per 10’x10’ campsite and includes a hot dog dinner and biscuit breakfast. Participants will need to bring their own tent. A limited number of campsites are available. Advance registration is required.

Register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE5NDI0NzM

All participants under the age of 17 must be accompanied in their tent by their parent/legal guardian or another family member over the age of 18.

Kennesaw Parks & Rec hosts this event in support of the National Wildlife Federation’s efforts to encourage children and families to experience the outdoors and connect with nature.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.