The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation announces next steps for reopening parks and facilities to public access.

Beginning Monday, June 1, 2020, the skatepark, dog park, pavilions and restrooms at Swift-Cantrell Park and the pavilions at Adams Park will reopen to the public. Playgrounds and the exercise equipment station remain closed at this time.

The athletic fields at Adams Park will open for team practices on Monday, June 1, 2020, with a minimum of 30 minutes scheduled between practices to encourage social distancing and discourage gatherings of people over 25, in compliance with Governor Kemps’ Executive Order 05.28.20.02. Dugouts will remain closed at this time.

Classes and programs at the Ben Robertson Community Center will resume beginning Monday, June 15, 2020. All guests will be screened & evaluated upon entrance, and will have their temperature taken. The Ben Robertson Community Center is open to the public for access to classes and programs only.

The City of Kennesaw asks that anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to anyone having symptoms including, but not limited to, having a fever over 100.4°F, cough or shortness of breath to please stay home.

The City of Kennesaw encourages park patrons to be mindful of social distancing guidelines, as outlined by Governor Kemps’ Executive Order 05.28.20.02.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw and more information on current operations, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.

(Photo by Eric Fleischer)