Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to Host Annual Bunny Breakfast

Kennesaw, GA (February 23, 2024) — The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department is excited to continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, March 23, with two seatings available from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. or 10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Attendees will be treated to a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, as well as a medley of fresh fruit and delicious breakfast sweets. Everyone’s favorite cottontail will be making his way from table to table to say hello to all the boys and girls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny!

Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 16. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if they will not be occupying a seat.

Tickets are available at

8:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTI5MTkxMjE=

10:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTI5NTczNTI=

This year’s Bunny Breakfast is supported by Children’s Health Care of Atlanta, the Kennesaw-Acworth Optimist Club and iTHINK Financial.