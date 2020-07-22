Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to Host Outdoor Movie Series

The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series at Swift-Cantrell Park will kick-off on Saturday, July 25 with a showing of New Line Cinema’s Elf (rated PG) projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sun down.

While admission is free, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is asking families to register online, as the field will be marked with family squares to ensure social distancing. Families are asked to please keep their receipt (either print the receipt or have email confirmation) and stop by the Parks & Rec tent upon entry to the Event. Park & Recreation staff will directed attendees to their designated spot.

Registration Site: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low back chairs for their comfort. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others are not permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway. Parking is available inside the park and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.

The next movie to be shown at Swift-Cantrell Park will be Walt Disney Pictures’ Frozen II (PG) on Saturday, August 8, and the Outdoor Movie Series will conclude with Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) on Saturday, September 26.

Titles are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to weather conditions.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation would like to thank our sponsor, Cobb EMC.