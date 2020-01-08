Kennesaw Parks Winter/Spring Registration Open

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s Winter/Spring Class Registration is now open. Resident and non- residents can register online or in person at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.

The Winter/Spring season runs through Saturday, April 25. All City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation activities are open to the public. This season offers a wide array of activities for all ages including running, gymnastics, painting, dance, tai chi, photography, karate, pottery, tennis and more.

Register online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation/. It is fast, easy, convenient and environmentally friendly. Our new software CivicRec is extremely user friendly. Registration also allows users to receive emails to stay up-to-date. Be sure to create an account. On Desktop, select “Log In/Create Account,” then select “Create Your KPR Account” or on Mobile, select “Account,” then select “Sign Up.” Select account setup preferences then build, customize and add family members to the account. Add an email and phone number to receive notifications (cancellations, closings, etc.).

Regular office hours at the Ben Robertson Community Center are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.