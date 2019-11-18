Kennesaw Police Department Awarded CALEA Re-Accreditation

The Kennesaw Police Department was recently awarded their re-accreditation for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

“I am humbled by the hard work of the men and women of the Kennesaw Police Department,” said Chief Bill Westenberger. “This is just one example of the commitment our team has with the community we serve. We are excited to represent our great city with this achievement, as we are always looking for opportunities to make you proud.”

CALEA encourages law enforcement agencies to adhere to strict best practices, guidelines and procedures. This includes safety initiatives, crime prevention, the establishment of fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices and consistent efforts toward building community confidence in local police departments.

Maintaining an accredited status is a significant accomplishment for the members of the department, but, most importantly, it denotes the quality of service the agency provides for the Kennesaw community.

During CALEA assessments, law enforcement agencies present “proofs of compliance,” which demonstrate the approximate 500 standards that must be maintained. Examples of “proofs” include reports, tickets and even physical items located on-site at the department.

Police Chief Westenberger, Captain Kimberlee Brophy, Sergeant Mark Webster (Accreditation Manager), Mayor Derek Easterling and City Manager, Dr. Jeff Drobney, traveled to Covington, Kentucky for the annual CALEA conference, where they attended their re-accreditation hearing.

During the hearing, the Commission asked questions about the police department’s observance of CALEA standards, in addition to the plans to maintain the exceptional standards CALEA requires.

The Kennesaw Police Department re-accreditation will be valid through April of 2023.