Kennesaw Seeks Local Artists and Craft Vendors for Holiday Market

The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and City of Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission are excited to announce a Call for Artists to participate as vendors in the inaugural Kennesaw Holiday Market. The market will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“The inspiration for the Holiday Market came from the traditional German Christmas markets I am familiar with,” says Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority member Leslie Steinle. “I am excited to create another community event (not in the heat of summer!) to bring people to Historic Downtown Kennesaw.”

Merchandise should be handmade/crafted, locally produced and suitable for holiday gifts. No commercially produced items or direct sales items will be accepted. Examples of item categories include original artwork, crocheted/knitted goods, candles, glassware/ceramics, jewelry, woodcrafts, bath goods, food items (with appropriate cottage licensing) and children’s gifts.

A limited number of scholarship booths are available at no charge to non-profits, student organizations, first-generation refugee/immigrant groups from developing countries or similar groups. Scholarship applicants should complete the scholarship section of the application and provide a copy of the 501(c)3 or other relevant documentation of the group’s organizational status.

To see the full show and application guidelines or to apply, please visit https://forms.gle/ktj86YLKWfV1zMj3A. The deadline to apply is Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.