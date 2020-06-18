Kennesaw to Host All-Star Summer Day Camp

The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host six weeks of summer day camp at the Ben Robertson Community Center this summer. The first week of All-Star Summer Day Camp begins June 22, 2020 and runs through July 31, 2020. Camp hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Early care is available from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., and extended care is available from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The All-Star Summer Day Camp is open to ages six to 12.

Each week’s schedule is hand crafted by Parks & Rec’s team of camp counselors. The counselors will lead campers on a summer to remember. Kennesaw Parks & Rec is committed to providing engaging life experiences in a safe, caring and accepting environment; where creativity and curiosity is encouraged, and the emphasis is on having fun!

The health and safety of staff, campers and our community remains our priority. Please see the 33 guidelines that Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is following and sign-up for summer camp through Civic Rec at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

The Ben Robertson Community Center is located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.

For more information, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.