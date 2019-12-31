Kennesaw to Host Annual Book Swap

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its popular Book Swap at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Jan. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Participants can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records Jan. 9 – 10 from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during “open swap” time on Jan. 11. Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.

After the event, all unclaimed items will be donated to charitable organizations. This is not a book sale. It is a free media swap. Items will not be available for purchase.

Assistance is needed during the event with receiving, sorting, counting and bagging items. Volunteers must have the ability to bend, stoop, stand and lift up to 20 pounds. To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation and click on “Online Activity Registration.” Then click on the “Special Events” tab and the Book Swap will be under volunteer opportunities.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.