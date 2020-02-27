Kennesaw to Host Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

The City of Kennesaw’s annual family-friendly Touch-A-Truck event will return to Kennesaw at a new location this year, Adams Park. The park is located at 2600 Park Drive, and the event will take place on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Touch-A-Truck 2020 is presented by Superior Plumbing. The event is a partnership between City of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation, Police and Public Works departments. Children can get up-close and personal with dozens of larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Participants can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this exhibition of transportation. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Event sponsors include Superior Plumbing, Farmers Insurance: The Hathaway Agency, Renewal by Anderson, Everdry Waterproofing, Kennesaw Pediatrics, Camp Gladiator, Diamond Resorts and Power Home Remodeling. Superior Plumbing provides quality services for plumbing problems. Whether at home or at work; residential or commercial settings – wherever the plumbing problems arise – they are the plumbing professionals to call.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation and click “Online Activity Registration.” Then click the “Special Events” tab and Touch-A-Truck is under “Volunteer Opportunities.”

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.