Kennesaw to Host Virtual Groundbreaking Ceremony for Recreation Center

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a virtual groundbreaking on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. for the new Recreation Center at Adams Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will be broadcast to the City of Kennesaw’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw).

The Recreation Center is a two phase project. Phase One (25,000 square feet) includes two full size basketball courts, a fitness room and office space. Construction of Phase One is estimated to be completed in 13 months. Upon completion, the 42,000 square foot Recreation Center will feature: three basketball courts, a fitness room, a gymnastics center, two meetings rooms and office space.