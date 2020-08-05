Kennesaw’s Derek Cox Receives Certificate of Local Government Management

The City of Kennesaw would like to recognize Business License Supervisor, Derek Cox, for recently completing and receiving his “Certificate of Local Government Management,” awarded by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government through the Management Development Program (MDP).

The nationally recognized Management Development Program (MDP) offers comprehensive management and leadership development tailored for local government. This highly interactive program focuses on the development of personal and group leadership skills and knowledge relevant to successful local government operations. The three-part development process includes self-awareness, skill development and management application. MDP is a 20-day program that extends over seven to eight months.

Cox has been with the City of Kennesaw since 2016 and serves as the City’s Business License Supervisor. The Business License Department is responsible for the collection of Business License Fees, Occupational Taxes and Alcohol Taxes including Liquor by the Drink and Alcoholic Beverage Excise Taxes, Hotel/Motel Occupancy Taxes and Financial Institution Taxes. The Department is also responsible for issuing privileged licensing including Alcohol, Massage Therapy, Bail Bonds, Pawnbrokers, Precious Metals and Temporary Use Licenses.

Since 1927, the Carl Vinson Institute of Government has worked with public officials throughout Georgia and around the world to improve governance and people’s lives. From Georgia’s early days as a largely agrarian state with a modest population to its modern-day status as a national and international force in business, industry and politics with a population of 10 million, the Carl Vinson Institute of Government have helped government leaders navigate change and forge strong directions for a more prosperous Georgia.

Cox will be recognized at the regularly scheduled Mayor & Council Meeting at Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.