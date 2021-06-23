Kennesaw to Host Kindness Rocks Painting Event

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission, will host a rock painting event as part of their Art in the Park Series from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

KACC members will be onsite for participants to paint Kindness Rocks to place in the Rock Garden that will be at Swift-Cantrell Park. The Kindness Rocks Project started with a goal of connecting people and inspiring and empowering others to create a kinder world. Painted rocks will be left in the garden for those in the community to take when they need an uplifting message. Unpainted rocks will also be in the garden for community members to take home and paint and bring back. The idea is to take a rock and leave a rock.

This Art in the Park is a free, drop-in style event! The community is invited to stop by anytime between 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. to paint. All supplies will be provided.

More information about the Kindness Rocks Project is available at www.thekindnessrocksproject.com.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.