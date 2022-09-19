Join the Kennesaw Cemetery Foundation and the Kennesaw Cemetery Preservation Commission the last weekend of October for the first “Life in the Cemetery” tours. On this guided walk of the Kennesaw City Cemetery, experience history

come to life as you meet eight dearly departed residents. From farmers to business leaders and bankers to journalists, learn stories of our community’s past.

Tickets are $13 each. Purchase tickets at https://kennesawcemetery.org/. Tours are rain or shine.

The Kennesaw City Cemetery is located at 3000 Cemetery Road, Kennesaw, GA

Each tour is limited to 15 participants.

* Sunset this weekend is approximately 6:45 PM, and twilight is 7:30 PM.