City of Kennesaw Partners with Life Rolls On to Host Fourth Annual Adaptive Skateboarding Clinic

The City of Kennesaw is partnering with the Life Rolls On Foundation (LRO), Atlanta Chapter, to host an Inclusive Wheelchair Motocross (WCMX) Clinic “They Will Skate Again” for athletes of all abilities and ages. The event will return to Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, on Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with Life Rolls On to provide the life-changing and skills-enhancing “They Will Skate Again” event to the Kennesaw community and beyond,” stated Steven Roberts, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Director. “This is a great event to showcase Kennesaw’s inclusive Skatepark.”

Founded in 2001, by world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, LRO Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury and beyond.

Adaptive skaters are encouraged to bring a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and of course, their fastest wheels. Breakfast snacks and lunch will be served for registered athletes and volunteers and water will be available. While this is a free event, athletes and volunteers are required to register at: www.LifeRollsOn.org/Atlanta.

Supporting sponsors include Wellspect and the Jason Mraz Foundation.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.