Please be advised, effective February 15, 2021, all mail-in utility billing payments will be processed at the Lockbox location in Texas. Please be aware that the new Lockbox Address (address to mail payment) is as follows:

P.O. Box 4741

Houston, TX 77210-4741

Payments can also be made in person or by utilizing the drop-box located at City Hall or by accessing the Online Payment Portal at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/payment-center.