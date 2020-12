The City of Kennesaw’s Mayor, Derek Easterling, will join Rabbi Zalman Charytan of the Kennesaw Chabad Jewish Center to light a 9-foot Hanukkah menorah in Downtown Kennesaw on Sunday, December 13, the fourth night of the eight-day holiday, at 6:00 PM. The ceremony will be broadcast live to the City’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw.