“Minions: Rise of Gru” to Kick-Off Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s Outdoor Movie Series

Kennesaw, GA (April 21, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick off on Saturday, May 6, at Swift-Cantrell Park with a showing of Universal Pictures’ Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown. Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

The Outdoor Movie Series will continue with Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) on June 3 and Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo (G) on July 22.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, etc. for their own comfort. No high-backed chairs, umbrellas, tents, pop-up canopies, etc. that could block the view of the movie for others. Food vendors and family-friendly activities will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

VIP Tents are available for rental at each movie. Four VIP tents will be available. The VIP Tent rental includes a 10’x10’ tent installed by Parks & Recreation staff, a 6’ table and 6 chairs. Tents will be placed towards the back of the viewing area as to not block the view of other attendees. Tent rentals are $50. VIP tent renters can check in early beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the tents will remain up until the end of the movie.

Activities before the movie include pay-to-play inflatables and free games in front of the screen including hula-hoop contests, tug of war, relay races and sack races where attendees can win prizes.

The 2023 Outdoor Movie Series is presented by Wellstar Health System and is supported by Cobb EMC, Williams Elleby Law Firm and Dream Vacations.