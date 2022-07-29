Notice of Property Tax Increase

Kennesaw, GA (July 29, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 15.99 percent for M&O and 13.81 percent for Bond.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at Kennesaw City Hall Council Chambers located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Kennesaw, Georgia on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM.

Times and places of additional public hearings on this increase are at Kennesaw City Hall Council Chambers located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Kennesaw, Georgia on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM and 6:30 PM.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.00 mills for M&O and 1.50 mills for Bond, an increase of 1.103 mills for M&O and .182 mills for Bond. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 6.897 mills for M&O and 1.318 mills for Bond. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $110 increase for M&O and $18 increase for Bond and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $500,000 is approximately $221 increase for M&O and $36 increase for Bond.