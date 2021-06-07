The Kennesaw Police Department would like to invite the community to join them for the First Annual “One Community: A Celebration of Unity” event. The Kennesaw Police Department, in partnership with a team of faith and community leaders, will celebrate the community, the diversity of the community and unity with a family-friendly event on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, located at 2958 North Main Street.

“We look forward to this opportunity to spend time with those we serve in a new way,” says Chief of Police Bill Westenberger. “We want to take the opportunity to celebrate a day recognizing freedom through emancipation. There is no better day to engage diversity by celebrating opportunities to be together, play together, eat together and celebrate together.”

The event is free to the public.