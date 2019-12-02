Parade, Day with Santa Usher in Holiday Season Celebration

The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 7, with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars, colorfully-costumed characters and Santa Claus himself.

Santa’s arrival begins at 2:00 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including FREE snow tubing, inflatables and amusements, kid’s crafts, visits with Santa, stage entertainment and a holiday market full of gift ideas and unique merchandise. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6:00 pm. Food vendors will be onsite.

The parade route will start at Adams Park; left on Watts Dr., left on Main St. (headed north); and to Park Dr. and a left on Park Dr. (back into Adams Park). Road closures are as followed: Park Dr., Dallas St., Whitfield Pl., Moon Station Rd., J.O. Stephenson Ave., and Watts Dr.

Event organizers are seeking vendors, as well as accepting entries for the parade at adaywithsanta.com. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in several categories. The best overall float will win a cash prize of $250. Parade participation is free.

Cancellations may occur due to weather conditions. For more information, visit adaywithsanta.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.