Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival Announces Headlining Acts

Kennesaw, GA (July 2, 2024) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the headliners for the 2024 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, presented by Williams Elleby Howard & Easter! The headlining acts for the Luzianne® Tea Main Stage are Channing Wilson on Saturday, August 17, and Boy Named Banjo on Friday, August 16.

For Georgia-bred country artist Channing Wilson, writing great songs means living each day with an immense depth of empathy, curiosity, and devotion to inspiration. “A songwriter can’t live 50 lifetimes—but if he’s worth his weight in anything, he’d better be able to write like he has,” Wilson says. With his past triumphs including penning songs for heavy-hitters like Luke Combs—as well as sharing bills with the likes of Steve Earle, Billy Joe Shaver, and Robert Earl Keen—Wilson now brings his warmly nuanced truth-telling to his long-awaited debut album Dead Man. Produced by eight-time Grammy-winner Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton), the result is a timeless and truly singular body of work, revealing Wilson’s rare gift for turning the most painful aspects of the human condition into songs of life-affirming beauty.

Boy Named Banjo have taken Nashville and beyond by storm with a series of critically acclaimed, genre-bending releases that have earned performances everywhere from the Ryman to the Grand Ole Opry alongside dates supporting the likes of Kip Moore, Hank Williams, Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, and the Cadillac Three. While the band explored genres and flexed their range on Dusk, they have been working on a new body of music that marks a full-circle return to their Americana and bluegrass roots.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival is also excited to announce a partnership with Victory Brewing Company, a leader in the craft beer industry with powerhouse brands like Golden Monkey and Sour Monkey. Known for their big flavors and strong 9.5% ABV, the Victory Monkeys are bringing the party to Kennesaw! Attendees can immerse themselves in the Monkey’s Neon Jungle, enjoying beer flights, Monkey slushies, fun photo ops and Polaroid walls. Take a spin on the mechanical banana for your chance to win free beer for a year! Experience the Victory Monkeys Taphouse, where cooling off with a cold Monkey is just the beginning. Visitors can also play games like Cornhole, Ping-Pong and Foosball with their crew.

From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually. Now in its 23rd year, the festival features two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tons of tasty treats to satisfy every whim and an incredible lineup of live entertainment and street performers.

At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners.

For more information, visit www.pigsandpeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.