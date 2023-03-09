Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival Announces Headlining Acts

Kennesaw, GA (March 9, 2023) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the headliners for the 2023 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival! The headlining acts for the Main Stage are Drake Milligan on Saturday, August 19, and Allie Colleen on Friday, August 18.

Drake Milligan burst onto the national music stage after entering the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #5 after dominating iTunes. The Fort Worth native charted back-to-back #1 hits on the iTunes Country Songs Chart, #1 on iTunes All-Genre Chart and reclaimed the #1 spot on iTunes Country Albums Chart, all while simultaneously holding positions #1, #2, #3 and #5 on iTunes Country Video Chart. Milligan is a student of classic Country music with the swagger of early Rock ‘n’ Roll. He’s an electrifying entertainer who is packing Country fans into clubs night after night on tour. Milligan cites George Strait and Elvis Presley – the King of Country and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll – as musical heroes. His unique style of traditional yet timely Country has been embraced by fans, peers and the media alike. Milligan has already earned high praise from People, USA Today, Parade, American Songwriter, CMT.com, Billboard, KTLA, Hollywood Life, Fort Worth Weekly, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country. Last night (9/14), Milligan performed a duet with Country star Jon Pardi on the Season 17 finale of NBC’s highest-rated show of summer America’s Got Talent, where he placed in the Top 3. Skyrocketing to #1 on the iTunes All-Genre and Country Top Albums charts, Milligan just released his full-length debut album Dallas/Fort Worth via Stoney Creek Records, co-produced by award-winning Tony Brown and Brandon Hood. Milligan has attracted support from a who’s who of industry veterans including iconic songwriter Desmond Child, legendary promoter John Meglen and acclaimed TV/film producer Leslie Greif.

Allie Collen is a country Artist from Owasso, Oklahoma, currently residing in Nashville, TN. Allie is a graduate of Belmont University with a degree in Songwriting and Music Business. She has been performing since she was 14 years of age. She now resides in Nashville, TN, as a full-time touring/recording artist and songwriter.

From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually. Now in its 22nd year, the festival features two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tons of tasty treats to satisfy every whim, and an incredible lineup of live entertainment and street performers.

At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners. Festival organizers are currently accepting competition applications!

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is currently accepting applications for sponsors and vendors. Parks & Recreation staff are committed to producing a quality event for attendees with a unique assortment of exhibitors and the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival would not be possible without the support of businesses and organizations. For those interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor, please visit www.pigsandpeaches.com for more information!

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival 2023 is presented by Williams Elleby.

For more information, visit www.pigsandpeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.