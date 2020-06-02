Play Structures to Reopen

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the playgrounds and exercise equipment at Swift-Cantrell Park, the playground at Adam’s Park and the play structures at Smith-Gilbert Gardens will reopen to the public.

The City of Kennesaw asks that anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to anyone having symptoms including, but not limited to, having a fever over 100.4°F, cough or shortness of breath to please stay home.

The City of Kennesaw encourages park patrons and Gardens visitors to be mindful of social distancing guidelines, as outlined by Governor Kemps’ Executive Order 05.28.20.02.