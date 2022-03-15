Experience Parks & Recreation Programs at Program Palooza

The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Tuesday, March 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center, located at 2737 Watts Drive.

Program Palooza is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available during the summer season with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season.

A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec.

The Department of Parks & Recreation will provide free refreshments and activities, including games and giveaways.