Experience Parks & Rec Programs at Program Palooza

The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Saturday, August 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

Program Palooza is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season.

A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec.

The Department of Parks & Recreation will provide free refreshments and activities, including games, crafts, bounce houses and giveaways.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.