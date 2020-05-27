Proposed Project List: SPLOST 2022

Kennesaw City Council voted to approve the proposed project list for the 2022 SPLOST that will be considered by voters this November. Cobb residents will be asked to renew the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax when it expires at the end of 2021. If approved by voters, a large portion of the City’s SPLOST revenue will go toward Parks & Recreation and Public Safety Facilities.

The proposed list of SPLOST projects includes the completion of Depot Park, Phase II of the Recreation Center, a new Public Safety facility and multiple road projects, including improving transportation and safety at the intersection of Swift-Cantrell Park and Old 41, the planned extension and overpass for Sardis Street and street and sidewalk resurfacing.

The City of Kennesaw has identified these projects in an effort to improve the Quality of Life for our residents and business owners.

The SPLOST project list also contains multiple facility improvements, neighborhood improvements, fleet maintenance, improvements to the grounds at Smith-Gilbert Gardens, sidewalk installation and resurfacing of major roads & routes.

The City of Kennesaw will work with Cobb County to develop and host a Public Information Meeting for SPLOST 2022. Date and location to be determined.