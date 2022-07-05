Rare Opportunity to Board the General Locomotive at Railroad Rendezvous

Kennesaw, GA (July 5, 2022) — The popular annual Railroad Rendezvous event will return to the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History on Saturday, July 23.

A variety of activities celebrating the railroad and other industrial enterprises will be taking place throughout the day. A tractor show on the museum’s front lawn will be the highlight of the event, featuring a 1917 Rumley steam tractor that will be fired up and blowing its whistle. A blacksmithing demonstration is also be taking place outside.

A large interactive model train layout and various remote control vehicles will be on display inside the museum, alongside historic demonstrations, such as chair caning, a vintage printing press, and quilting. Additionally, a railroad silent film festival is scheduled and arts and crafts will be available for children.

Railroad Rendezvous also offers the rare opportunity to step aboard the General locomotive, made famous during the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, and look inside the cab.

The Southern Museum would like to thank our partners: Gordon Antique Engine & Tractor Club, Goat N Hammer, Atlantic Coast S Gaugers, Cobb County Radio Control Club, Acorn Workshop, Red Onion Press, and the Chattahoochee Evening Stars Quilt Guild.