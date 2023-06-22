Rare Opportunity to Board the General Locomotive at Railroad Rendezvous

Kennesaw, GA (June 22, 2022) — The popular annual Railroad Rendezvous event will return to the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History on Saturday, July 22.

A variety of activities celebrating the railroad and other industrial enterprises will be taking place throughout the day. Activities include an outdoor model train layout, a small tractor display, a blacksmithing demonstration, historic printing press demonstrations, a quilting display and an interactive model train display. An interactive exterior tour of the Museum’s Southern Railway Caboose will also be available.

Railroad Rendezvous also offers the rare opportunity to step aboard the General locomotive, made famous during the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, and tour the cab of the historic steam locomotive. The “Board the General Experience” is $5 per person, children 3 years old and younger are free, proceeds will go to the Kennesaw Museum Foundation

All activities excluding “Board the General Experience” are included with regular Admission; $10 for Adults, $8 for Seniors, and $5 for Children.

About the Southern Museum: As a prestigious Smithsonian Affiliations member, the Southern Museum is an inclusive institution devoted to history and education. Home of the General locomotive, made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, the Museum provides a quality experience that fosters conversation about the strategic and economic use of railroads during and after the Civil War. The Southern Museum’s educational programs reinforce classroom learning by connecting historical information with actual artifacts, while the Jolley Education Center offers numerous hands-on and interactive exhibits for children of all ages.