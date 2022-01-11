Recreation Center Open House

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to attend the Open House for the Recreation Center at Adams Park, located at 2737 Watts Drive, on Saturday, January 22 beginning at 10 AM.

The gyms will be open for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Pickleball will have instructors on-site showing interested attendees how to play. There will be classes going on, snacks, giveaways, the walking track will be open and more! Giveaways will include mini basketballs and volleyballs, sunglasses and more!

Upon completion, the 42,000 square foot Recreation Center will feature three basketball courts, a walking track, two fitness rooms, a gymnastics center and office space. Programs offered at the Recreation Center will include basketball, volleyball, pickleball and more.