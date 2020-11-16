Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Celebrate Holiday Season With Reverse Parade

The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host its Annual Holiday Parade with a twist this year! On Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy a reverse parade. Instead of the parade traveling down Main Street, spectators will walk through to see the stationary floats and performers at Adams Park (2600 Park Dr).

Each of the parade entrants will have their own space safely apart from each other. Attendees will walk through one way and weave up and down the aisles.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is seeking parade entries for the reverse holiday parade! Entry into the parade is free. Interested parties may complete an entry form at http://www.adaywithsanta.com/parade.html

All parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded to four categories; Most Original (the “Holly Jolly Award”), Best Music (the “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Award”), Funniest Float (the “Ugly Christmas Sweater Award”) and Best Overall Float (the “Winter Wonderland Award”).

The holiday favorite, Elf (rated PG), will be shown on a giant inflatable screen at sundown. The areas will be marked with family squares to ensure social distancing. No reservations are required, but space is limited. Spaces will be allotted first come, first serve.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.