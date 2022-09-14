Sanitation Rate Update

Please Note: Effective October 1, sanitation rates will be increasing. Residential costs will be $32.50 per month for one can. Residents can still receive one month free if the annual bill is paid in advance. Commercial costs will be $32.50 per month for one can. These costs include one sanitation cart and one recycling cart. Household garbage will continue to be collected once a week, recycling will continue to be collected every other week.

Additional carts for both residential and commercial will be charged as follows:

Garbage: $18.56 per month per cart

Recycle: $5.75 per month per can cart

* While rates will go into effect on October 1, customers will see the rate increase on their November bill

**Stormwater & Street Light fees remain the same (not included in the above cost)