City of Kennesaw Now Accepting Applications for Third Annual Scarecrows on Main

Kennesaw, GA (August 9, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to design and create a scarecrow to display on Main Street for the third annual “Scarecrows on Main” display.

A $25 application fee to the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority is required with the entry of each scarecrow. All monies raised will go to promoting the downtown through beautification projects and events.

The application & information packets can be found on the City’s website at http://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/scarecrowsonmain. The deadline for applications is September 12, 2022.

The City of Kennesaw will upload images of each scarecrow to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw, where the community will be invited to cast their vote for their favorite scarecrows. The top three scarecrows will be awarded a “People’s Choice” award, and the scarecrow with the most votes will receive bragging rights, as well as a $100 prize. Second place will receive a $50 prize, and third place will receive a $25 prize.