Cobb County Government is partnering with SelectCobb to offer the county’s small businesses a funding

opportunity to help mitigate financial hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic. The SelectCobb Small

Business Relief Grants provide up to $20,000-$40,000 grants for small businesses based in Cobb County to

use on personnel, rent, utilities, and acquiring PPE to ensure the safety of their employees. Applications open

on June 8 at 10 a.m. on www.selectcobb.com/grants. The deadline for submissions is June 26 at 5 p.m.

Small businesses must meet the following requirements:

• Business must be an existing for-profit corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship;

• Business headquarters or primary location must be within Cobb County;

• Business must have 100 or fewer full-time, W-2 employees, i.e., employees working at least 30 hours

per week or 130 hours per month;

• Business must have been in continuous operation for a minimum of 1 year prior to March 13, 2020;

• Business must have a current business license issued by Cobb County Government, City of Acworth,

City of Austell, City of Kennesaw, City of Marietta, City of Powder Springs, or City of Smyrna;

• Business must be current on all local taxes;

• Business may be home-based or located in an owned or leased commercial space;

• Business must certify if they have received PPP funds as of time of application submittal; and

• Business cannot be a publicly traded company.

• Ineligible Businesses Include: Gambling Institutions, Multi-Level Marketing Organizations, Real

Estate Investment Firms (REITS), Adult Entertainment

Each application will be reviewed by SelectCobb staff to ensure that all eligibility requirements are met. All

eligible applications will then be reviewed by an independent committee responsible for selecting grant

recipients.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and more information about the application process, visit

www.selectcobb.com/grants.