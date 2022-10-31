Smith-Gilbert Gardens Announces Executive Director

Kennesaw, GA (October 31, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw recently named Brittany Jones the Executive Director of Smith-Gilbert Gardens.

Jones comes to the Gardens from Filoli Historic House & Garden (San Mateo County, California), where she was the Chief Experience Officer. She oversaw the experience of Filoli, including interpretation, learning, retail operations, visitor services, events, facility rentals and collections. Jones also was an integral part of the organization’s efforts to become an accredited museum with the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) in 2021.

“I am thrilled to join Smith-Gilbert Gardens as the Executive Director and excited to grow the Gardens into a center for the community and a place of respite for all,” states Jones. “The Gardens are a beautiful asset and valuable resource to Kennesaw and it is a privilege to share it with everyone.”

Originally from Miami, Florida, Jones received her Bachelor’s in Environmental Studies at Florida International University. She recently completed her Masters of Nonprofit Administration from the University of San Francisco.