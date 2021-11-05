Smith-Gilbert Gardens Introduces New Logo

On Friday, November 5, with board members, elected officials, staff and the community present, Smith-Gilbert Gardens unveiled a new logo.

“Our new logo helps us tell the SGG story through symbols and represents our focus on conservation,” says Ann Parsons, Executive Director. “The hummingbird represents hummingbird and wild bird conservation, the butterfly represents the Gardens’ pollinator friendly mission, the tulip represents the 15 beautiful themed garden areas, and the leaf represents the important plant collections.”

The new Smith-Gilbert Gardens logo replaces the Gardens’ previous logo that had been in use since 2009.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, houses thousands of plants

on 17 acres in Kennesaw, GA. United by woodland paths, the Gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. These include the Bonsai Exhibit, Paladino Camellia Garden, largest crevice garden in Georgia, Rose Garden and American Conifer Society Reference Garden. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.