Smith-Gilbert Gardens Named to Top Places to Take Kids

Smith-Gilbert Gardens was recently named #3 on the list of Top 20 Places to Take Kids in and around Atlanta by Kids Out and About.

“The world has really changed but one thing remains constant – families want a safe place to take their children,” notes Ann Parsons, Executive Director. “We’ve worked very hard over the past several years to offer innovative and creative ways for children to explore nature at the Gardens and are so pleased to see more families visiting now!”

The award winning ‘Garden with Wings’ butterfly house is currently open through August 15, offering a fun way to see butterflies and caterpillars up close. Ms. Parsons adds, “Each visitor approaches the exhibit a little differently, and each has a different takeaway from the experience. It’s very rewarding to watch the reactions of children as they enter and see the butterflies!”

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is the City of Kennesaw’s 17-acre botanical garden. Fifteen themed garden spaces contain thousands of curated plants. The award-winning “Garden with Wings” butterfly house is open seasonally every summer. A woodland trail encourages exploration. Blending horticulture and art, the bonsai collection includes more than 70 trees, diligently trained during monthly work sessions that are open to garden visitors. Thirty-one remarkable garden sculptures by nationally and internationally known artists add drama to the landscape. Koi ponds, a waterfall and child-friendly play structures throughout the property round out the experience.

To view the complete list, visit atlanta.kidsoutandabout.com/content/top-20-places-take-kids-and-around-atlanta.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to visit their summer exhibit, ‘A Garden With Wings’ Butterfly House now open through August 15, 2020. Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival. Tickets: smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.