Smith-Gilbert Gardens Presents Art Blooms

During the months of April and May, Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to experience selected pieces from the permanent sculpture collection as they’ve never been seen before- surrounded by over 10,000 daffodil blooms planted in unique patterns!

Art Blooms, presented by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation, is a two-month exhibit that includes a series of weekend artists’ demonstrations and workshops. On Saturdays, Art Ambassadors will be on-site to share behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection features 31 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. In May, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit featuring sculptures created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at KSU.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is excited to feature Doug Pisik in this year’s Art Blooms exhibit. His piece, Morph, is an interactive wooden sculpture and will be on exhibit for visitors to experience. Doug Pisik is a nationally recognized artist and master woodworker who specializes in creating sculptures, 3D wall pieces and intricate art boxes with complex designs both inside and out.

Art Blooms is included with regular Garden admission. Weekly Timed Tickets for Art

Blooms are now available at www.smithgilbertgardens.com.