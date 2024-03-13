Smith-Gilbert Gardens Presents New Event: Art Hatch

KENNESAW, GA (March 13, 2024) – Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to a new event, Art Hatch, on Saturday, March 23. This event will mark the start of their annual Art Blooms exhibition, which is open during the months of April and May.

Art Hatch goers will have the opportunity to view new art installations by seniors from four Cobb County High Schools. Throughout the Gardens, 12 specially painted large wooden eggs will be able to be found and will provide participants clues for a scavenger hunt. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy other activities including games, music by Cobb County students and creating art.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring new life into our annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is now known as Art Hatch. The updated Spring Garden Festival supports the mission of Smith-Gilbert Gardens, which is to serve as a resource for the enjoyment of horticulture, fine arts and historic preservation in our community,” says Dave Simpson, Executive Director of the Gardens. “We’ll have crafts, family-friendly activities and painted eggs hidden throughout the Gardens. We hope that community members of all ages will join us for Art Hatch and celebrate the kickoff of Art Blooms, our special exhibition that features art installations and performances in the Gardens this Spring.”

After March 23, participants can continue the scavenger hunt beyond the Gardens and explore more eggs and clues with our sponsor, Town Center Community. An additional 12 painted eggs will be installed along the Noonday Creek Trail through May 31, 2024.

The theme “Perspectives” is what guided and inspired the students’ unique art on each egg. Students painted the eggs in different art movement styles to display the theme. Near each egg, a QR code will be available for visitors to scan and learn more about the artist, egg and its location.

Tickets for Art Hatch can be purchased at https://ticketscandy.com/e/art-hatch-3709.

For more information on Art Hatch, visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.