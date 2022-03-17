Smith-Gilbert Gardens Recognized as Camellia Trail Garden

On Thursday, March 17, the American Camellia Society (ACS) recognized Smith-Gilbert Gardens as a Camellia Trail Garden. This national recognition reflects a partnership the ACS has with public gardens who hold notable camellia collections located across the country.

Along with a Trail Marker, a Certificate of Recognition was presented.

The American Camellia Society representatives joined Smith-Gilbert Gardens staff, Kennesaw elected officials, City staff and SGG Foundation Board Members to recognize the Paladino Camellia Garden at Smith-Gilbert Gardens as a destination garden on the Camellia Trail.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens has 94 camellia plants in the collection with four different species of camellias represented, including an evergreen camellia called Camellia sinensis, also known as the tea plant. Visitors will find camellias throughout the Garden, but the majority of the collection can be found in the Paladino Camellia Garden.

Especially notable, a new camellia cultivar was recently discovered at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. This naturally occurring sport (a mutation) was recently certified as a new cultivar. A unique, and somewhat rare, opportunity to name this plant will be offered at the 2022 Rose Garden Gala on May 14.

The American Camellia Society is a national membership organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation for and knowledge of plants of the genus Camellia and was founded in 1945.

For more information on the Camellia Trail Garden: https://www.americancamellias.com/gardens-nurseries/american-camellia-trail-gardens/east-coast-camellia-trail-gardens.