Southern Museum Celebrates African American History Month

Kennesaw, GA (January 27, 2023) — The Southern Museum, located in Downtown Kennesaw, will celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout history with an African American History Month event on Saturday, February 25.

The event will feature reenactors, education tables with hands-on activities focusing on African Americans in WWII, the railroad industry, and an electrical activity and a special reading nook highlighting African American storybooks. A United States Colored Troops (USCT) soldier encampment will be set up on the front lawn with musketry demonstrations taking place every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The February 25 program is free with the purchase of regular museum admission. For further information, please www.SouthernMuseum.org.

About the Southern Museum: A prestigious Smithsonian Affiliations member, the Southern Museum provides visitors with a unique perspective into the strategic and economic use of railroads during and after the Civil War. The Museum is home to the General locomotive, made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, an impressive Civil War collection and the ‘Merci’ Gratitude Boxcar.

Museum operating hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and over, and $5 for children ages 3-17. The Southern Museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75).