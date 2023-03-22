Southern Museum Celebrates Women’s History Month

Kennesaw, GA (March 13, 2023) — The Southern Museum, located in Downtown Kennesaw, will celebrate the contributions of Women throughout history with a Women’s History Month celebration event on Saturday, March 25.

The event will feature education stations with hands-on activities for both children and adults, a scavenger hunt about women in the Civil War with a word cipher and specialty tours about the Bread Riots led by women in the early 1860s beginning at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Special collections materials will also be on display.

During the entire month of March, the Southern Museum will have Women’s History Month Gallery Guides available for visitors to learn more about women’s involvement and contributions throughout the permanent gallery

The March 25 program is free with the purchase of regular museum admission. For further information, please visit www.SouthernMuseum.org.

About the Southern Museum: A prestigious Smithsonian Affiliations member, the Southern Museum provides visitors with a unique perspective into the strategic and economic use of railroads during and after the Civil War. The Museum is home to the General locomotive, made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, an impressive Civil War collection and the ‘Merci’ Gratitude Boxcar.

Museum operating hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and over, and $5 for children ages 3-17. The Southern Museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75).