Southern Museum to Host Special Occasion Venue Showcase

The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History will host a Special Occasion Venue Showcase Event at 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw, Georgia. The event takes place from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Admission to the event is free, and attendees will have the opportunity to view The Southern Museum’s rental spaces at its fullest potential.

For no cost, Special Occasion Venue Showcase attendees will enjoy on-site tours of the rental spaces led by the museum’s Events Coordinator, food and cake tastings and ample free parking. The museum staff will be available to answer any questions and assist with one-day booking specials!

Located in historic downtown Kennesaw, the museum’s rental space offers a luxury atmosphere for a cost-effective price. The museum has a dedicated and experienced staff that will assist with the event planning process and will be on-site during the special occasion. The Southern Museum hosts over 50 events a year including weddings, birthday parties, corporate events and other special occasions.

At 5,000 square feet, the Southern Museum’s large rental space, Cobb Energy Gallery, can accommodate up to 300 people standing or 250 seated guests. This space is perfect for weddings, conferences and other large gathering. Rental packages can include pouring of liquor, beer or wine with a staffed police officer, and the event coordinator can provide clients with recommendations on bartenders and caterers. The museum’s theater and classroom are also available to rent. The theater is 2,000 square feet and can hold 100 guests. This event space is typically used for showers, reunions, weddings and other intimate get-togethers. The classroom can hold up to 50 guests, and it is a great space to plan a birthday party for children!

For more information on the Special Occasion Venue Showcase or hosting an event at The Southern Museum, visit: southernmuseum.org/host-event-copy