Southern Spirits Returns to the Southern Museum

The Southern Museum and the Kennesaw Museum Foundation are set to host the third installment of their inaugural Southern Spirits series on Friday, November 19. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, located at 2829 Cherokee St NW. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

“Over the last year, we’ve been able to reimagine our events and how we interact with guests,” said Dr. Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Southern Museum. “Southern Spirits allows attendees to engage with the museum and its exhibits in a way that is not possible during regular operating hours. We are excited for the opportunity to provide this style of event to our community.”

Tickets include museum entrance, light refreshments provided by Eatin’ Fresh Kennesaw and guests’ choice of select beer, wine and spirits. Whiskey will be the featured spirit for the November event.

The event will feature works by artist Veena Raj. Jordan Martin will provide live musical entertainment for guests as they explore the museum and its exhibits.

Tickets are $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit southernspirits.eventbrite.com.

Attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win assorted prizes, such as a museum membership or autographed copies of railroad history books.

Southern Spirits is sponsored by Atlanta Bonded Warehouse, North Georgia Staffing, Burnt Hickory Brewery, Savannah Distributing and McNeel Builders Inc.