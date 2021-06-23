Southern Museum launching new Southern Spirits event on July 16

The Southern Museum and the Kennesaw Museum Foundation will host the first Southern Spirits, an adults-only event featuring live music, a light food tasting, drinks and a chance to explore the Smithsonian Institute-affiliated museum after hours.

The first Southern Spirits event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Whiskey will be the spotlight spirit.

The inaugural Southern Spirits will feature special introductory ticket prices of $20 for non-members and $15 for members. To purchase tickets, visit southernspirits.eventbrite.com.

“While the pandemic requires us to forego some of our more popular events, it has enabled the museum to rethink our events and how we engage with guests,” said Richard Banz, executive director of the Southern Museum. “Our new Southern Spirits event will allow attendees to engage with the museum and its exhibits in a way that is not possible during regular operating hours.”

Tickets include museum entrance, a complimentary pint glass, hors d’oeuvres from the Kennesaw location of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken and beverages provided by Burnt Hickory Brewery, Lazy Guy Distillery and Savannah Distributing Co. The Mars Hill Porch Pickers and The Tunnel Rats Band will entertain attendees. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for no cost.

During the event, acclaimed artist Robert West will unveil his new painting of the General and Texas locomotives made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862; the General is preserved at the Southern Museum. He will also be selling copies of his popular railroad prints.

Guests can explore the museum and its exhibits on southern railroad, social and industrial history. Additionally, everyone who attends the event will be entered a raffle for a chance to win assorted prizes, such as a museum membership or an autographed copy of a railroad history book.

Southern Spirits will be conducted in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines.

Atlanta Bonded Warehouse is the title sponsor for the entire Southern Spirits series. North Georgia Staffing is sponsoring the July 16 event, and Burnt Hickory Brewery, Savannah Distributing Co. and Lazy Guy Distillery are beverage sponsors.

Future Southern Spirits are scheduled for September 17 and November 19. Each event will feature a different spotlight spirit. For more information, visit southernmuseum.org.