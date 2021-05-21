Make a Splash This Summer at the Swift-Cantrell Park Splash Pad!

The Splash Pad, located at Swift-Cantrell Park, will open for the 2021 season on Memorial Day, May 31, and remain open through Labor Day.

From May 31 to July 31, the Splash Pad will be open daily, except for Thursdays for scheduled maintenance and rentals. Beginning August 1, the Splash Pad will only be open Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. The Splash Pad’s hours of operation are from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Splash Pad will have extended hours to 9:00 p.m. on days of the Outdoor Movie Series (June 5 and July 24).

Splash Pad admission is $2 per person. Children two and under are free. Only major credit/debit cards will be accepted for admission payment. The Splash Pad will be open with free admission on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Swift-Cantrell Park’s Splash Pad offers cool fun for area families. The 3,200 square-foot amenity offers water play options controlled by motion sensors. Elements include a fountain spray, ground geyser, jet stream, magic mist and multiple sea silhouettes.

Children 12 and under must be supervised at all times. In the event of bad weather or unexpected maintenance, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will update their Instagram and Facebook pages with Splash Pad closures. Community members can also call the Parks & Rec front desk at 770-422-9714 for status updates.

The Splash Pad is available to rent on Thursdays! Rentals are $40 per hour, with a two-hour minimum, and $2 per person. For rentals at Swift-Cantrell Park, please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog/index/55500f94b386f89af697eee62bba3286?filter=c2VhcmNoPSZsb2NhdGlvbiU1QjE3OTM0JTVEPTEmcmVudGFsJTVCZnJvbSU1RD0mcmVudGFsJTVCdG8lNUQ9

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.