Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Summer Camp Expo

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Summer Camp Expo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

Summer Camp Expo is an open-house style free event for the community to learn about the summer camps available through Kennesaw Parks & Rec. The camp instructors will be on site so attendees can meet them and learn more about the different camps available to the community such as, sports, art, and science camps, as well as the All-Star Camp.

This year, the Summer Camp Expo will be held outside in front of the Community Center to allow for proper social distancing. There will be information posted on the Parks & Recreation social media pages for those who do not wish to attend in person. A coupon code for online registration will also be given out at the event and on social media that will be good for 24 hours.

The Ben Robertson Community Center will be open for restrooms and for community members to tour the building, if desired. Masks will be required to enter the building.