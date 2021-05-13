Summer Fun Art Contest

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to help celebrate the Summer season by decorating a wooden cutout in the shape of a popsicle to be displayed at Depot Park!

Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece; contestants supply the creativity! Contestants will use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $12. Spaces are limited.

Popsicles will be on display July 2 – July 30 at Depot Park.

All popsicles will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories:

Most Creative

Best Overall

Parks & Rec Director’s Choice

Important Dates:

June 4: Registration for participation closes

June 7-11: Popsicle pick up

June 28 – July 2: Popsicle drop off

Winners will be announced on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page on July 9!

Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE1NjA1NjQ

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.