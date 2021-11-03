The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw 2021 is presented by The Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw and produced by JRM Management Services. This experience will satisfy your palates, quench your thirst and fulfill your family’s need for music & entertainment!

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. you will be able to sample many Kennesaw restaurants on the beautiful Main Street in Downtown Kennesaw (2829 Cherokee Street). There will be a variety of booths featuring local restaurants and businesses from around the greater-Kennesaw area. There will be an entertainment stage, an adult beer garden, inflatables, lots of food and more! This event benefits five local charities. This is a great way to sample all your favorite restaurants or try a new restaurant again and again.

Admission is FREE with food samples ranging in purchase price from $1.00 up to $4.00. We are expecting a variety of local restaurants including Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Copelands, Frozen Cow Creamery, Red Top Brewhouse, Waffle House, Hey, It’s Candy –and many more to tempt your taste buds and fill your senses.

The Trackside Grill Beer Garden will feature live music, beer and a venue to enjoy football on a huge 8’ x 15’ big screen during the event.

There will be a wide variety of children’s activities including a rock wall, inflatable slides, bounces and much more.

The anticipated attendance, weather permitting, is expected to be over 20,000 people. Plan to sample all of Kennesaw’s finest restaurants and listen to music all day long.

For more information about the 2021 Taste of Kennesaw, please contact Laura McLaughlin at JRM Management Services, Inc. at 770-423-1330 or laura@jrmmanagement.com.